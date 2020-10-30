Long Island Youth Soccer Coach Accused Of Raping Player

The coach of a youth soccer team on Long Island has been charged with rape, according to authorities.

Nassau County Police Special Victims detectives announced on Friday morning, Oct. 30 that Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, was arrested for rape of a 16-year-old female player that occurred on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, and Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Westbury.

Johnsen is a coach of a Nassau County soccer club team, whose players range in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Johnsen was charged with:

two counts of third-degree rape,

two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act,

endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due to be arraigned on Friday in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone with information or who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Special Victims at (516) 573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous.

