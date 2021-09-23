Long Island Woman Sentenced In DWI Crash That Killed Woman, Injured Child

A Long Island woman was sentenced for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing a mother, and injuring her 8-year-old son.

Nicole Pollock, age 28, of Freeport, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to six to 18 years in prison in the February 2020 crash, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Pollock pleaded guilty to the following charges on Wednesday, June 16:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree manslaughter

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

“Nicole Pollock drove her car dangerously fast while she was extremely intoxicated by alcohol and marijuana and inevitably crashed into innocent victims, destroying a family,” Acting DA Smith said. “Nicole Pollock killed 39-year-old mother, Lissette Quintanilla, in front of her 8-year-old son who was both traumatized and physically injured. Reckless and impaired drivers cannot be tolerated on our roadways because innocent families like the Quintanillas pay the price.”

Investigators found that at about 12 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020, Lissette Quintanilla was driving a red Kia north on the Meadowbrook Parkway with her son in the vehicle, the DA's Office said.

Pollock was intoxicated and was driving a gray Nissan Rogue at speeds estimated by witnesses to be about 100 mph, Acting DA Smith reported.

Pollock crashed the Nissan into the back of the Kia, which propelled the Kia across lanes of traffic before it wrapped around a tree.

Quintanilla died in the crash and her son suffered injuries, including a fractured arm.

