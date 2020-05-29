Long Island Woman Punches Cop, Tries To Remove Gun From Holster, Police Say

A woman on Long Island threatened officers and attempted to remove a gun from its holster while resisting during her arrest during a domestic dispute, police said.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 on Briggs Street in Bellmore.

While investigating the dispute, police said that they were confronted by Bellmore resident Erica Carlson, 46, who “became irate with the officers, making numerous threats to physically harm them."

When officers attempted to place her under arrest, Carlson allegedly resisted, punching and scratching an officer while attempting to remove the officers’ gun from its holster during the struggle.

The officers were able to eventually take Carlson into custody and the officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries to his hand. Carlson was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Carlson was arrested and charged with third-degree attempted robbery, second-degree harassment, and resisting arrest. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Thursday, May 28.

