Long Island Woman Nabbed For $30K Identity Theft Caper

A 28-year-old Long Island woman was arrested after allegedly withdrawing from than $30,000 from a checking account that did not belong to her.

Nassau County Police report the incident took place on Wednesday, April 1, in Great Neck, when a 58-year-old resident notified police that some had made withdrawals from her Chase Bank accounts.

An investigation found that Florencia Exinvil, of Elmont, had accessed the woman's checking and saving accounts at multiple locations, withdrawing more than $30,000, Nassau County Police said.

Exinvil was arrested on Monday, May 18 and charged with:

Nine counts of grand larceny

Identity theft

Criminal possession of stolen property

She will be arraigned Tuesday, May 19, in Mineola.

