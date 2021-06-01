Long Island Woman Loses $35,000 In Internet Scam, Police Say

Police are cautioning the public to be on high alert after a Long Island resident was bilked out of more than $35,000 as part of an Internet scam.

A 69-year-old woman in Baldwin corresponded with an unknown person, believed to be a man, online through multiple emails and phone calls for several months.

According to police, the man called and emailed the victim over the past six months, and the woman sent more than $35,000 to the suspect through nine separate transactions that were completed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who feels they may have been the victim of a similar crime has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

