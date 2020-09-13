Long Island Woman Killed After Mercedes Crashes Into Pole

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a telephone pole.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5:10 p.m. in North Hills.

The woman, age 53, was operating a 2017 Mercedes Benz southbound on Searingtown Road when she struck the pole near the intersection of Diana’s Trail, Nassau County Police said.

A rear passenger, Nadejda Skokova, 76, of Rego Park, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead by a staff physician, according to police.

The driver and the driver’s son, 4, who was also in the backseat, were not injured. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle was impounded for a brake and safety test.

This incident is still under investigation.

