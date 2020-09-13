Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Long Island Man Killed After Falling Off Electric Scooter
Long Island Woman Killed After Mercedes Crashes Into Pole

Joe Lombardi
Searingtown Road and Diana’s Trail in North Hills.
Searingtown Road and Diana’s Trail in North Hills. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a telephone pole.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5:10 p.m. in North Hills.

The woman, age 53, was operating a 2017 Mercedes Benz southbound on Searingtown Road when she struck the pole near the intersection of Diana’s Trail, Nassau County Police said. 

A rear passenger, Nadejda Skokova, 76, of Rego Park, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead by a staff physician, according to police. 

The driver and the driver’s son, 4, who was also in the backseat, were not injured. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle was impounded for a brake and safety test.

This incident is still under investigation.

