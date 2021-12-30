Long Island Woman Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Southern State Parkway Crash

A 33-year-old woman on Long Island was killed after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said.

New York State Police troopers responded to a reported one-car crash shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, on the parkway in the town of Hempstead in Nassau County.

Police said that the driver, Hempstead resident Iesha Maxwell, was traveling west on Southern State Parkway when she lost control, her vehicle left the roadway, and she was ejected after striking the center median.

Maxwell was transported to Nassau University Medical Center and later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or may have been a witness has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300.

