Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With Six Kids In Minivan, Police Say

A Long Island woman allegedly had six children in the car with her while she was driving drunk, police said.

Nassau County Police officers responded to an emergency call for a disturbance on Delaware Avenue in Island Park at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

The investigation into the disturbance led to the arrest of Island Park resident Theresa Viola, 52, who was driving a 2015 Kia Sedona minivan while allegedly intoxicated with children in the car.

Police said that when Viola, an Island Park resident. was stopped in front of her home on Ostend Avenue, she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

At the time of the traffic stop, police said that there were six children under the age of 15 in her minivan.

Viola was arrested without incident, and the children were released to a family member at the scene.

Viola was charged with six counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child and DWI with a previous conviction.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, July 24 in Mineola.

