Long Island Woman Drove Drunk Overnight With Young Son, Daughter In Car, Police Say

A Long Island woman is being accused of driving drunk overnight with her young son and daughter in the car.

Nilsa M. Santos Romero, 30, of Hempstead, was operating a 2011 Honda when she stopped Monday, Oct. 5 at 12:15 a.m. in Hempstead.on Centre Street, according to Nassau County Police.

A subsequent investigation was conducted and Romero was found to be driving in an intoxicated condition.was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Romero’s 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were passengers in her vehicle.

The children were released into the custody of a family member.

Romero was charged with:

two counts of driving while intoxicated,

two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under the Leandra Law,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

multiple traffic infractions.

She is due to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 5, in Mineola.

