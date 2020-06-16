Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out

Joe Lombardi
840 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale.
840 Uniondale Ave. in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman who was hospitalized after a fire on Long Island has died.

The blaze broke out Sunday, June 14 at 1:50 a.m. in Uniondale at the Park Gardens Senior Center located at 840 Uniondale Ave. 

Nassau County Police officers, with the assistance of the Uniondale Fire Department, were able to safely evacuate all residents. 

The 75-year old female resident suffering from cardiac arrest was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead by a hospital physician. 

One officer suffering from smoke inhalation was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire is believed to be non-suspicious at this time, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

