Long Island Woman Charged With DWI After BMW Crashes With Ambulance

A woman was allegedly under the influence when she crashed into an ambulance on Long Island in a midday incident witnessed by officers, police said.

The Nassau County Public Information Office reported that at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, in East Meadow, Woodbury resident Erica Schweitzer struck an ambulance that was transporting a patient to an area hospital.

Police said that Schweitzer was driving a 2017 BMW east when she crashed into the ambulance while attempting to make a left turn onto Hempstead Turnpike from Merrick Avenue.

According to investigators, an officer already at the scene of the crash witnessed the accident.

The subsequent investigation into the collision found that Schweitzer was allegedly under the influence, and she was placed under arrest without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Schweitzer, age 49, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and cited for multiple traffic infractions. She was held and scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 8 at First District Court in Mineola.

