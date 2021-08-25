Long Island Woman Charged With Assault For Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed an ex-boyfriend with a knife and tried to spray him with pepper spray during a domestic dispute.

The Nassau County Police Department reported Ieisha Payton, of West Hempstead, was arrested following the incident that took place in Lakeview at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

Police said the dispute happened at Langdon Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue.

NCPD said when officers arrived, Payton was still at the scene, and she was brought into custody. The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Payton is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was due to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

