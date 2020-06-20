Long Island Woman Charged For Home Burglary

A 54-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for an alleged apartment burglary in which the remains of the victim's late husband were stolen.

The Nassau County Police said Mary Arrieta, of Hicksville, was arrested on Thursday, June 18, for the burglary that took place in October last year in North Bellmore.

According to detectives, Arrieta allegedly illegally entered an apartment, located on Pea Pond Road, of an 82-year-old woman.

When the woman returned from an outing, she found that her living room and bedroom had been ransacked and her wallet and a gold-colored box containing her late husband’s remains were taken, police said.

An investigation by First Squad detectives led to the arrest of Arrieta who was charged with two counts of burglary.

She was arraigned on Friday, June 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.