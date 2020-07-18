Long Island Woman Arrested After Pointing Loaded Gun At Woman, Children, Police Say

A 19-year-old Long Island woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and three juveniles while walking down a city street.

Shatoya Newine, of Uniondale, was arrested by Nassau County Police following the incident around 6:20 p.m., Monday, July 13, in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to Roosevelt after receiving a 911 call from a 22-year-old woman saying she was in fear after a silver Nissan had driven past her and three juveniles, aging in range from 1 to 17, and the driver had allegedly pointed a gun out the window in their direction.

The victims were able to provide a description of the vehicle, which was located by police officers canvassing the area.

During a stop, Newine was placed into custody without incident and police were able to recover a loaded firearm, police said.

Another juvenile was also arrested, as well as another occupant, Tianna Carr, 20, Uniondale, for an unrelated charge.

Newine was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of menacing.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 14.

