Long Island Woman Accused Of Assaulting Victim With Knife, Fleeing Scene

A Long Island woman is in custody after police say she assaulted a victim with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Nassau County Police Fourth Precinct Officers responded to a disturbance in Inwood on the 200 block of 285 Bayview Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Andrea Autry, age 24, who police say resides nearby, also on Bayview Avenue, assaulted the victim with a knife and then fled the scene, according to Nassau County PD detectives.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment, said police.

Police canvassed the area and were able to locate Autry and place her under arrest without further incident.

She has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

She was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.