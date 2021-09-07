Long Island War Vet Held Cops At Bay For More Than 19 Hours After Call For Help, Police Say

A Long Island war veteran held police at bay for more than 19 hours after officers responded to a call for medical attention.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5 in Massapequa Park, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, information was received that there was a 42-year-old Iraqi-Afghan war veteran that needed medical attention.

Officers responded to the home and contacted the individual. At that time the veteran barricaded himself inside the house and refused to speak with police.

Additional units were requested and hostage negotiators were able to contact the veteran and during these conversations, he made threats against the officers, police said.

Neighboring residences were evacuated and a perimeter was established to safeguard the surrounding homes.

Negotiations continued throughout the night, and after 19 hours of communicating with the man, he finally agreed to come out and be transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

During this time there were no injuries to officers, residents, and the veteran.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.