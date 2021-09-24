Long Island Volunteer Paramedic Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy

A 41-year-old man working as a volunteer paramedic for a Long Island fire department is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenage boy, authorities announced.

An investigation was launched into Woodmere resident Judah Karkowsky by the Suffolk County Police Department in late August following an alleged incident involving a 13-year-old who was allegedly inappropriately touched.

Police said that the investigation led to the arrest of Karkowsky on Thursday, Sept. 23 in his Edward Avenue home in Woodmere for allegedly touching the boy while working as a paramedic for the Woodmere Fire Department.

Karkowsky was charged with second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 24 at First District Court in Hempstead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact the Nassau County Police Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

