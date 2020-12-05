Long Island Trio In Stolen Car Apprehended After Foot Chase, Police Say

Two Long Island men and one juvenile are all facing a host of charges after being apprehended following a foot chase after fleeing a stolen car, police said.

All three are from Hempstead: Shawn Harvey, age 22; Jamil Davis-Taylor, age 18; and a 17-year-old boy.

They were the subjects of a 911 call regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle on Cornelius Avenue in Wantagh on Friday, Dec. 4 at 8:40 a.m.

Upon police arrival, it was revealed that the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, with the same New York State registration, provided to police, was a stolen vehicle from Oceanside, Nassau County Police said.

The vehicle was located driving eastbound on Eaton Road where police activated their emergency lights and attempted to conduct a vehicle-and-traffic law stop, said police.

The vehicle refused to comply and continued traveling until the driver and passengers of the vehicle fled on foot, police said.

Responding officers observed that the unoccupied vehicle was still traveling forward and struck a police vehicle. The officer operating the vehicle was not injured.

With the assistance of the Nassau County Police Department Canine Unit, officers located the three subjects who were then placed into custody, police said.

When officers attempted to place the male juvenile under arrest, he physically resisted, causing an officer to sustain injuries to his right knee and left hand that resulted in substantial pain and swelling, said police.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation also revealed that the arrestees were found to be in possession of numerous stolen credit cards and other assorted property.

Harvey was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Davis-Taylor was charged with:

Three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The male juvenile defendant was charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Six counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle,

Resisting arrest.

They are due to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 5.

