Long Island Traffic Stops Leads To Arrest Of Man With Weapons Posing As Cop, Police Say

Dion Barnes
Dion Barnes Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A traffic stop on Long Island led to the discovery of a man armed with weapons posing as a cop, according to police.

Nassau County Police officers from the Bureau of Special Operations observed a 2006 Audi traveling in Elmont, eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Franklin Street late Friday afternoon, June 18.

The vehicle had a temporary Texas Dealer Registration that was not displayed properly, according to Nassau County Police. Officers then activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.

During the investigation, the driver of the Audi displayed a police badge and stated he worked in Housing for the NYPD, according to Nassau County Police.

It was determined that he was employed as a security guard and Dion Barnes, age 33, of Jamaica, Queens, was arrested without incident.

Officers recovered two knives, a retractable baton, and a ballistic vest with a Police patch on the back.

Barnes was charged with:

  • Criminal impersonation of a police officer, 
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Forgery of a vehicle identification number. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 19 in Mineola.

