Long Island Teen Nabbed In Foot Chase After Crashing Stolen SUV, Police Say

A Long Island teenager attempted to evade police on foot after stealing an SUV, refusing to stop for officers attempting to stop him, and crashing the vehicle, investigators said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department received a report shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21 after a teenager stole an unattended SUV that had the key in the ignition outside a Michigan Drive home in Hicksville.

According to police, responding officers observed the driver exit the vehicle on Salem Road, failing to put the SUV in park, which caused it to strike a parked car. The driver, Hicksville resident Clifton Woods, 19, then ran and hopped a nearby fence, entering a neighboring backyard.

Police said that Woods was ultimately located after a brief search and taken into custody at 8:25 a.m. without further incident.

Woods was arrested and charged with grand larceny, trespass, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an incident where there was property damage. He was arraigned on Wednesday, April 22 in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.