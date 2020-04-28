Long Island Teen Duo Nabbed In Stolen Jeep Wrangler, Police Say

Two teens were busted with stolen items in an allegedly stolen Jeep Wrangler on Long Island after attempting to flee from officers, police said.

Hempstead residents Jamil Davis-Taylor, 18, and Jodran Satchell, 19, and a third suspect who is still on the run, were stopped following a 911 call over the weekend in Wantagh.

Police said that investigators were alerted to a suspicious Jeep that was parked on Johnson Avenue at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Friday, April 24. The three were spotted exiting the vehicle and while heading in different directions were seen attempting to open car doors on numerous parked vehicles in the area.

According to police, upon officers’ arrival, all three fled on foot in different directions. Davis-Taylor and Satchell were tracked down and taken into custody. The third got away.

The investigation into the three determined that the Jeep was reported stolen out of Baldwin, and inside the vehicle, there were multiple items that were reportedly stolen from vehicles in Baldwin and Franklin Square.

Both teens were charged with third-degree grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. Davis-Taylor was also charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Both teenagers were arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.