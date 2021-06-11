Long Island Teen Accused Of Stealing Motorcycle He Crashed Hours Earlier, Police Say

A Long Island teen involved in a crash was later arrested for allegedly stealing the motorcycle he crashed.

Joseph Scardino, age 19, of East Meadow, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property on Thursday, June 10, in Levittown, following the crash that took place earlier in the day, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident with injuries.

Scardino was operating a 1999 Ducati motorcycle traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike and struck a 2014 Honda traveling westbound prior to making a left turn on Wolcott Road, according to police.

The operator of the motorcycle, Scardino, was ejected, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The 61-year-old driver of the Honda remained at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined the 1999 Ducati motorcycle was reported stolen from New York City, and Scardino was arrested at the hospital, police said.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to court on Thursday, June 24.

