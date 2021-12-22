Long Island Robbery Suspect Nabbed At Airport Fleeing Country, Police Say

Police apprehended a Long Island man wanted for an alleged attempted robbery as he was boarding a plane to leave the country.

According to Nassau County detectives, Bernardo Dezil, age 22, of Freeport, entered Clientele, located at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and began selecting clothing items.

Employees observed Dezil acting suspiciously and began to monitor him. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the items, store employees attempted to stop him, police said.

A struggle ensued and Dezil pulled out a black and gray handgun. During the struggle, struck a man on his face causing a laceration above his right eye, police said.

The victim was able to gain possession of the handgun, and Dezil fled the scene on foot, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 20, NYPD Officers located Dezil attempting to flee the country by airplane and took him into custody.

Third Squad Detectives responded to Kings County Criminal Court and took Dezil into custody.

A further investigation determined the handgun used had been stolen from North Carolina.

Dezil was charged with:

Robbery

Assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon ( two counts)

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal Possession of stolen property

