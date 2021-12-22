Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Soars Past 10 Percent As Cases Increase
Police & Fire

Long Island Robbery Suspect Nabbed At Airport Fleeing Country, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bernardo Dezil
Bernardo Dezil Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police apprehended a Long Island man wanted for an alleged attempted robbery as he was boarding a plane to leave the country.

According to Nassau County detectives, Bernardo Dezil, age 22, of Freeport, entered Clientele, located at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and began selecting clothing items. 

Employees observed Dezil acting suspiciously and began to monitor him. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the items, store employees attempted to stop him, police said.

A struggle ensued and Dezil pulled out a black and gray handgun. During the struggle, struck a man on his face causing a laceration above his right eye, police said.

The victim was able to gain possession of the handgun, and Dezil fled the scene on foot, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 20, NYPD Officers located Dezil attempting to flee the country by airplane and took him into custody. 

Third Squad Detectives responded to Kings County Criminal Court and took Dezil into custody.

A further investigation determined the handgun used had been stolen from North Carolina.

Dezil was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon ( two counts)
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal Possession of stolen property

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.