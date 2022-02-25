Long Island Pellet Gun Shootings Could Be Related To TikTok Challenge

Police on Long Island are investigating whether a series of pellet gun shootings that injured at least one young girl are related to a TikTok challenge.

In the challenge, people are encouraged to fire soluble gel beads from airsoft guns at pedestrians and other vehicles on the roadway.

On Long Island, there have been at least six incidents of people being shot at with pellet guns, law enforcement officials confirmed.

In Nassau County, there have been four such incidents including one in Wantagh, one in Levittown, and two in Massapequa, police said.

No one was injured in those incidents.

In Suffolk County, there have been two incidents, including one in which a 12-year-old girl was walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park when she was struck by a pellet fired from an airsoft gun by a person in a passing vehicle, police said.

The girl was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There have also been numerous reports across the country of such incidents including in Utah, New Hampshire, California, and Florida.

In Utah, the Tooele Police and the Tooele County Sheriff's Office said there had been numerous cases of students bringing the guns -- which are marketed as toys -- to school and shooting at teachers and other students.

In Suffolk County, police are searching for a vehicle described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra believed to be occupied by three or four males that may have been involved in at least one of the shootings.

Police are asking parents to warn their children and teens of the dangers of such actions worried that someone driving could be shot and cause an accident or worse, seriously injure someone.

