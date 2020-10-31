Long Island Man Who Crashed Into Two Cars Drove Drunk With Girls In Vehicle, Police Say

A Long Island man was driving drunk with two girls on board when the vehicle crashed into parked cars, police say.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

According to Nassau County Police, Andre Isaac, 25, of New Cassel, was operating a 2003 Infiniti sedan on Earl Street in Westbury when the vehicle struck two legally parked vehicles.

At the time of the accident, two girls, ages 11 and 8 years old, were passengers in the vehicle, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers observed Isaac in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, he had impaired motor functions and field sobriety tests had positive results, said police.

Isaac was arrested without incident and the victims were released to the care of their mother, according to police.

Isaac was charged with:

two counts of DWI Leandra’s Law,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor,

DWAI Drugs,

aggravated unlicensed operation,

unlicensed driver,

unlawful possession of marijuana,

failure to keep right on a two-lane road.

He is due to be arraigned on Mineola on Saturday, Oct. 31.

