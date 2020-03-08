Long Island Man Wanted On Assault Charge

Know him?

An alert has been issued for a 24-year-old Long Island man who is wanted by police after being arrested and charged with third-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury.

Nassau County Police investigators are attempting to locate Ales Lopez, who has been described as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court when he failed to appear for court proceedings following his arrest.

Anyone who comes into contact with Lopez has been cautioned by police not to attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez's whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

