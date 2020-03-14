Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 20 New Long Island COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, With Drive-Through Testing Facility Coming
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Wanted For Violating Probation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nicholas Gennaro
Nicholas Gennaro Photo Credit: NCPD

A man arrested as a teenager on multiple drug charges is wanted by police investigators on Long Island for violating the terms of his probation.

Nicholas Gennaro, 22, formerly of Plainview, was arrested in 2017, when police busted him with hallucinogenic mushrooms, Ketamine, cocaine, Adderall, dimethyltryptamine, MDMA, marijuana, Xanax, Ecstacy, Roxicodone and tabs of acid.

Nassau County Police initially charged him with 11 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was later released, failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest the county court.

Investigators described Gennaro as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They noted that if anyone recognizes him, they should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Gennaro's whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.