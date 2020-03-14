Long Island Man Wanted For Violating Probation

A man arrested as a teenager on multiple drug charges is wanted by police investigators on Long Island for violating the terms of his probation.

Nicholas Gennaro, 22, formerly of Plainview, was arrested in 2017, when police busted him with hallucinogenic mushrooms, Ketamine, cocaine, Adderall, dimethyltryptamine, MDMA, marijuana, Xanax, Ecstacy, Roxicodone and tabs of acid.

Nassau County Police initially charged him with 11 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was later released, failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest the county court.

Investigators described Gennaro as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They noted that if anyone recognizes him, they should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Gennaro's whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

