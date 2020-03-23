Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: 424 New Suffolk Cases Bring County Total To 1,458
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Wanted For Violating Probation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones Photo Credit: NCPD

Have you seen him?

Police issued an alert for a man wanted for violating the conditions of his probation last year.

Anthony Jones, 29, is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with violating the conditions of his probation. He later failed to appear in court to answer the charges against him and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators described Jones as being 6-foot-3 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They noted that if anyone recognizes him, they should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Jones' whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.