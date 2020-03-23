Long Island Man Wanted For Violating Probation

Have you seen him?

Police issued an alert for a man wanted for violating the conditions of his probation last year.

Anthony Jones, 29, is wanted by the Nassau County Police Department after being arrested and charged with violating the conditions of his probation. He later failed to appear in court to answer the charges against him and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators described Jones as being 6-foot-3 weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They noted that if anyone recognizes him, they should not attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Jones' whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.