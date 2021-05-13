Long Island Man Wanted For Threatening Jewish Community Nabbed, Police Say

A Long Island man wanted on a warrant for allegedly threatening members of the Jewish community has been nabbed.

Nassau County resident Bradley Goldberg, age 47, of Cedarhurst, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11 following a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a Fourth Precinct police officer was on routine patrol when he recognized Goldberg as the subject wanted in a pattern of threats to life against numerous Jewish community members, which included several rabbis and Nassau County Police Department members.

The office stopped Goldberg and placed him into custody without further incident, said police.

Goldberg is charged with:

Two counts of criminal contempt

Six counts of aggravated harassment

Two counts of criminal contempt second-degree

Two counts of coercion

Four counts of stalking

Seven counts of aggravated harassment second-degree

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.