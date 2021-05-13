Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Wanted For Threatening Jewish Community Nabbed, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Bradley Goldberg
Bradley Goldberg Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man wanted on a warrant for allegedly threatening members of the Jewish community has been nabbed.

Nassau County resident Bradley Goldberg, age 47, of Cedarhurst, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11 following a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a Fourth Precinct police officer was on routine patrol when he recognized Goldberg as the subject wanted in a pattern of threats to life against numerous Jewish community members, which included several rabbis and Nassau County Police Department members.

The office stopped Goldberg and placed him into custody without further incident, said police.

Goldberg is charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal contempt
  • Six counts of aggravated harassment
  • Two counts of criminal contempt second-degree
  • Two counts of coercion
  • Four counts of stalking
  • Seven counts of aggravated harassment second-degree

