Police & Fire

Long Island Man Wanted For Resisting Arrest

Zak Failla
Eisenhower Onyiuke
Eisenhower Onyiuke Photo Credit: NCPD

An alert has been issued by investigators for a wanted Long Island man who allegedly fought with officers attempting to take him into custody last year.

Eisenhower Onyiuke, 24, is wanted by Nassau County Police following his arrest for resisting arrest, police said. He later failed to show up in court to respond to the charges and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the court.

Police described Onyiuke as 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who potentially comes into contact with Onyiuke has been cautioned not to attempt to approach or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Onyiuke's whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

