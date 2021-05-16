Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Threatened Woman With Knife, Police Say

A man threatened a woman with a knife before barricading himself in a home and becoming suicidal during a scene that played out on Long Island, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A man threatened a woman with a knife before barricading himself in a home and becoming suicidal during a scene that played out on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a Rose Avenue home in Roosevelt at 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, where there was a report of an incident involving a disturbance with a knife-wielding man.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, a 48-year-old woman outside the home, who said she had been involved in a dispute with Roosevelt resident John Myrick, age 54, who allegedly threatened her.

Police said that during the dispute, Myrick displayed a knife, putting his victim in fear for her safety.

He then locked himself in the house and claimed that he didn’t want to live anymore while making statements that included: “you’re going to have to kill me,” prompting the department to call in the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) to assist.

Following negotiations, Myrick agreed to come out of the residence, and he was taken into custody without further incident and taken to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Myrick was charged with:

  • Menacing;
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal contempt;
  • Second-degree criminal contempt;
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Myrick was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 13 in Mineola. 

