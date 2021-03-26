Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Standing By Van Exposes Himself To Girls On Way To Long Island High School
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Tased After Threatening Officers With Knife, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Wantagh man was arrested with the use of a taser after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife.
A Wantagh man was arrested with the use of a taser after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A Long Island man was arrested with the help of a taser after he threatened to harm police officers who responded to a call for an intoxicated man who needed medical attention.

Michael Battah, 69, of Wantagh, was arrested around 4:10 p.m., Thursday, March 25, after he threatened officers with a knife, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a residence on Scott Road for reports of an intoxicated male in need of medical assistance. 

When they arrived on the scene, officers were told Battah, was making threats to harm the officers, police said.

Officers contacted Battah who was still inside the home when they arrived and persuaded him to come outside.

Battah was combative as he exited the residence with a knife in his hand and he continued to approach the officers, ignoring their verbal commands for him to drop the knife, police said.

Officers were forced to utilize a taser to subdue him and safely secure the knife, police said. 

 While police attempted to place him into custody, Battah, refused to comply with their commands and actively resisted, police added.

 After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Battah was charged with:

  • Three counts of menacing a police officer
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Resisting arrest

 He will be arraigned on Friday, March 26, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.