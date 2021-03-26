Long Island Man Tased After Threatening Officers With Knife, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested with the help of a taser after he threatened to harm police officers who responded to a call for an intoxicated man who needed medical attention.

Michael Battah, 69, of Wantagh, was arrested around 4:10 p.m., Thursday, March 25, after he threatened officers with a knife, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a residence on Scott Road for reports of an intoxicated male in need of medical assistance.

When they arrived on the scene, officers were told Battah, was making threats to harm the officers, police said.

Officers contacted Battah who was still inside the home when they arrived and persuaded him to come outside.

Battah was combative as he exited the residence with a knife in his hand and he continued to approach the officers, ignoring their verbal commands for him to drop the knife, police said.

Officers were forced to utilize a taser to subdue him and safely secure the knife, police said.

While police attempted to place him into custody, Battah, refused to comply with their commands and actively resisted, police added.

After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Battah was charged with:

Three counts of menacing a police officer

Criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

He will be arraigned on Friday, March 26, in Mineola.

