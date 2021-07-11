Long Island Man Suffering Chest Pains Attacks Responding Officers, Medic, Police Say

A man who was reportedly suffering chest pains and having difficulty breathing became combative with responding officers and a medic overnight at a Long Island home, according to police.

Officers arrived at the home in Bellmore at around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at which time, the man became verbally and physically combative, according to Nassau County Police.

The man, Anthony Martone, age 59, pushed an officer downstairs causing pain to his neck and back before spitting in the face of a responding medic, Nassau County Police said.

Martone also caused two more officers to have hand and wrist pain before being arrested and transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment.

The three officers and police medic were also transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Martone has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Second-degree harassment,

Resisting Arrest.

He will be arraigned when medically practical, said police.

