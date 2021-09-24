Long Island Man Rescued From Dock After Car Ends Up In Water

A man clinging to the edge of a dock and screaming for help after his vehicle ended up in the water was rescued by police on Long Island.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, in Bay Park.

Nassau County Police officers received a 911 call for a vehicle submerged in water at the Bay Park boat launch located at 198 1st Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man, age 66, screaming for help from the water while clinging onto the edge of the dock.

The man was recovered from the water by officers without further incident.

Marine Bureau responded to the scene and assisted with removing the vehicle from the water.

Nassau County Police Medics were dispatched to the scene but the victim refused medical treatment.

No injuries were reported.

