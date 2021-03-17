Long Island Man Refuses To Let Cops In, Resists Arrest, Injuries Officer, Police Say

A heated midday argument on Long Island led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who attempted to bar responding officers from entering his home before resisting arrest, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to Orbit Lane in Uniondale shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, where there was a report of a loud verbal argument inside the residence.

According to police, the homeowner, Shabaz Hall, was inside the residence when he got into a verbal argument with a 25-year-old female victim.

Upon arrival at the residence, police said that Hall locked the doors and refused to let the officers in, denying access to check on the welfare of his purported victim.

Officers managed to gain entry, which resulted in Hall’s arrest. While he was being taken into custody, police said that Hall actively resisted by flailing his arms and legs causing an officer to sustain injuries to both of his knees.

The female victim sustained no injuries, while the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Hall was also transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Hall has been charged with assault, obstructing governmental obstruction, and resisting arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 16 in Mineola when he is released from the hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.