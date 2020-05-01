Long Island Man Nabbed With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after police noticed he allegedly had a handgun tucked in his pants.

Eric Rizo, 19, of Roosevelt, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm on Saturday, April 28, following a traffic stop in Roosevelt on East Clinton Avenue, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while on routine patrol, detectives conducted the stop on a silver Toyota Camry, which had just turned on to East Clinton Avenue from Roberts Place. When they approached the vehicle, detectives could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, according to police.

When Rizo was removed from the vehicle, he reached toward his waistband, police said.

Detectives then noticed a large bulge in his pants which was discovered to be a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, police said.

Rizo was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 29.

