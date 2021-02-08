Long Island Man Nabbed For Threatening Business Owner With Handgun, Police Say

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening the owner of a Long Island business with a handgun and smashing the front glass of the building.

David Tejada, age 42, of Rockville Centre, was arrested around 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, for the incident that occurred in Roosevelt, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Tejada went to Precision Tint & Glass Detail Center, 260 Centennial Ave., where his car was being repaired and banged on the rear garage door to get the attention of the owner.

The owner opened the door and a verbal argument ensued over Tejada’s car repairs not being completed on time. Tejada then withdrew a gun, pointed it at the victim, and threatened him with it, police said.

Police said Tejada then walked around to the front of the business and was seen by the victim using the gun to smash the front door glass causing it to shatter.

He then left the scene on foot westbound on W. Centennial Avenue.

The victim called 911 and responding officers, who had a description of Tejada, located him a short distance away and placed him under arrest without further incident.

The gun involved in the incident has yet to be recovered at this time.

Tejada was charged with criminal mischief and menacing.

