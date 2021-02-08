Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Duo Nabbed With Loaded Handguns Attack Officer Following Single-Vehicle LI Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed For Threatening Business Owner With Handgun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
David Tejada
David Tejada Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening the owner of a Long Island business with a handgun and smashing the front glass of the building.

David Tejada, age 42, of Rockville Centre, was arrested around 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, for the incident that occurred in Roosevelt, said Nassau County Police. 

According to detectives, Tejada went to Precision Tint & Glass Detail Center, 260 Centennial Ave., where his car was being repaired and banged on the rear garage door to get the attention of the owner. 

The owner opened the door and a verbal argument ensued over Tejada’s car repairs not being completed on time. Tejada then withdrew a gun, pointed it at the victim, and threatened him with it, police said.

Police said Tejada then walked around to the front of the business and was seen by the victim using the gun to smash the front door glass causing it to shatter. 

He then left the scene on foot westbound on W. Centennial Avenue.

The victim called 911 and responding officers, who had a description of Tejada, located him a short distance away and placed him under arrest without further incident. 

The gun involved in the incident has yet to be recovered at this time.

Tejada was charged with criminal mischief and menacing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.