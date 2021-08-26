Long Island Man Nabbed For Scamming Woman Out Of $86K, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of scamming a woman out of more than $86,000.

According to Nassau County detectives, the 87-year-old woman received a letter through US mail claiming she had won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The woman contacted the phone number listed on the mailer and was instructed to withdraw cash from her bank on multiple dates, totaling in the amount of $86,000, said the Nassau County Police.

It was explained to the victim that the money was to pay for fees and taxes related to the sweepstakes win.

The victim was further instructed, that individuals would come to her home to pick up the cash and she complied with these demands.

The victim did not receive a prize and called the police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the victim was contacted once again by an unknown subject and instructed to withdraw an additional $5,000.

She was told that an individual would come to her residence to pick up the money. The victim then called police and detectives coordinated and awaited the arrival of the scammer.

At 6 p.m., Romano George, age 28, of Hicksville, arrived at the victim’s home and officers who converged on the scene placed George under arrest without incident.

A subsequent investigation revealed George as one of the individuals who had been to the victim’s home on two prior occasions to collect cash from her.

George was charged with grand larceny. He will be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Hempstead.:

