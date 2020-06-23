Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed For Graffiti On Restaurant, Courthouse, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Rorenise Toafili
Rorenise Toafili Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect wanted for spraying graffiti on a Long Island restaurant has been nabbed by police.

Nassau County Police arrested Rorenise Toafili, 26, of Farmingdale, for the incident which took place between 7 p.m., Saturday, June 20, and 4:55 a.m., Sunday, June 21, at the restaurant in Wantagh.

According to detectives, while on routine patrol, an officer discovered the graffiti at the Smashburger Restaurant, located at 1223 Wantagh Ave., police said.

During the investigation, it was determined Toafili was also responsible for graffiti on Hempstead Court House located at 99 Main Street.

While detectives were processing the arrest, Toafili shoved an officer and attempted to flee before being taken into custody, police said.

An officer suffered an injury to their finger and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Toafili was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Attempted escape 
  • Four counts of making graffiti
  • Criminal tampering
  • Criminal mischief third degree, 
  • Three counts of criminal mischief fourth degree
  • Resisting arrest. 

He will be arraigned on Monday, June 22, in Mineola.

