Long Island Man Nabbed For Graffiti On Restaurant, Courthouse, Police Say

A suspect wanted for spraying graffiti on a Long Island restaurant has been nabbed by police.

Nassau County Police arrested Rorenise Toafili, 26, of Farmingdale, for the incident which took place between 7 p.m., Saturday, June 20, and 4:55 a.m., Sunday, June 21, at the restaurant in Wantagh.

According to detectives, while on routine patrol, an officer discovered the graffiti at the Smashburger Restaurant, located at 1223 Wantagh Ave., police said.

During the investigation, it was determined Toafili was also responsible for graffiti on Hempstead Court House located at 99 Main Street.

While detectives were processing the arrest, Toafili shoved an officer and attempted to flee before being taken into custody, police said.

An officer suffered an injury to their finger and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Toafili was charged with:

Assault

Attempted escape

Four counts of making graffiti

Criminal tampering

Criminal mischief third degree,

Three counts of criminal mischief fourth degree

Resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned on Monday, June 22, in Mineola.

