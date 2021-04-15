Long Island Man Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law Following Crash, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Julio Cesar Portillo
Julio Cesar Portillo Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for DWI Leandra's Law after allegedly hitting another vehicle and leaving the scene with children in his vehicle.

Julio Cesar Portillo, age 50, of Inwood, was arrested around 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, after Nassau County Police responded to the area of 679 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence for a crash in which the vehicle left the scene, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, while investigating the crash, they located a red Ford pickup truck at the intersection of Wheelock Avenue and West Broadway in Inwood.

Inside the pickup truck were two adult females and three young children. After locating the victim, and conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the pickup truck was being operated by Portillo, at the time of the auto accident and that he was driving while drunk, police said.

The three minors in his vehicle were ages 1, 5, and 9. There were no injuries reported and Portillo was placed into custody, without further incident.

Portillo was charged with:

  • Three counts of DWI
  • Three counts of DWI under Leandra's Law
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Multiple driving infractions.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 14, in Mineola.

