Long Island Man Nabbed Following High-Speed Chase, Attack On Officers, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly taking police on a high-speed chase and then attempted to assault them during his arrest.

Bradley Bull, age 37, of Uniondale, was arrested around 12:40 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, following the incident in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers spotted a 2007 Chevrolet SUV driving westbound on Jerusalem Avenue in the eastbound lanes. As officers initiated a traffic stop, the SUV fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers began searching for the vehicle and found it near the vicinity of Jerusalem Avenue and Greenwich Street in Hempstead.

Once again, the vehicle began traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway, crashing through a fence and into the front of the American Legion building, located at 160 Marvin Avenue, the police said.

The vehicle proceeded eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue before it came to a stop due to damage.

Bull, the sole occupant of the vehicle, exited and began walking away from officers. After ignoring several verbal commands, the officers attempted to place him into custody.

After a brief struggle, the officers were able to take Bull into custody. During the struggle, an officer suffered injuries to his hand and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Bull was charged with:

Assault

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

He will be arraigned on Wednesday in Mineola.

