Long Island Man Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle, Taking Police On High-Speed Chase, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a home and taking police on a wild chase that reached high speeds and driving in the wrong lane before he was stopped by state police.

Alfred Cowell, 40, of Middle Island, was arrested on Tuesday, March 31, in connection with an incident that took place at a Greenport residence, said the Southold Police.

Cowell is alleged to have removed keys from the Greenport home in order to take it without permission, said Southold Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

The resident notified police and Cowell was spotted by an off duty Southold police officer who radioed in the location of the vehicle.

The vehicle, a blue 2020 Nissan Rogue, was spotted by a patrol officer who attempted to stop the vehicle, Ralph said.

Cowell refused to stop and sped away on Route 48 in Southold. Other units arrived in the area while Cowell reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and at one point crossed over into the eastbound lane of Route 48 while continuing westbound, she added.

The vehicle nearly missed colliding with several other vehicles before the pursuit was terminated by a sergeant.

Cowell continued on into the jurisdiction of the Riverhead Police Department where he was encountered by units from the New York State Police and apprehended.

He was charged with burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawfully fleeing police, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation o fa vehicle and a number of traffic violations.

Cowell was held for arraignment due to the felony charge for burglary and the victim having requested an Order of Protection.

