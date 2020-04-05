Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: New Yorkers Doing Less Social Distancing Than Those In Italy, Spain, Google Data Shows
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed After Stealing Vehicle, Taking Police On High-Speed Chase, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and taking police on a wild chase.
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and taking police on a wild chase. Photo Credit: File

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a home and taking police on a wild chase that reached high speeds and driving in the wrong lane before he was stopped by state police.

Alfred Cowell, 40, of Middle Island, was arrested on Tuesday, March 31, in connection with an incident that took place at a Greenport residence, said the Southold Police.

Cowell is alleged to have removed keys from the Greenport home in order to take it without permission, said Southold Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

The resident notified police and Cowell was spotted by an off duty Southold police officer who radioed in the location of the vehicle.

The vehicle, a blue 2020 Nissan Rogue, was spotted by a patrol officer who attempted to stop the vehicle, Ralph said.

Cowell refused to stop and sped away on Route 48 in Southold. Other units arrived in the area while Cowell reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and at one point crossed over into the eastbound lane of Route 48 while continuing westbound, she added.

The vehicle nearly missed colliding with several other vehicles before the pursuit was terminated by a sergeant.

Cowell continued on into the jurisdiction of the Riverhead Police Department where he was encountered by units from the New York State Police and apprehended.

He was charged with burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawfully fleeing police, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation o fa vehicle and a number of traffic violations.

Cowell was held for arraignment due to the felony charge for burglary and the victim having requested an Order of Protection.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.