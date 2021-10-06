Long Island Man Nabbed After Stabbing Victim During Altercation On Bus, Police Say

A 43-year-old Long Island man is facing multiple charges after police said he stabbed a victim during an argument on a bus.
The Nassau County Police Department reported that Eon Marques, of Elmont, was arrested following the incident that took place at 2 p.m. in New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
A 67-year-old man was riding on a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus when an argument ensued between him and another passenger, later identified as Marques.
A struggle ensued between the two men, and Marques pulled out a knife as the bus was traveling east on Hillside Avenue, police reported.
Authorities said Marques grabbed the 67-year-old by the neck, which restricted his ability to breathe, and stabbed him in the chest.
The victim suffered a severe laceration.
Police said the bus was coming to a stop at this point, and Marques ran away in the area of Hillside Avenue and Aster Drive.
The 67-year-old then went to the front of the bus and told the driver he had been stabbed.
Police were called to the scene, and officers located and arrested Marques a short time later at Marcus Avenue and Laurel Drive, NCPD said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
NCPD said Marques was charged with the following:
- Second-degree assault
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree menacing
- Criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
