Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed After Stabbing Victim During Altercation On Bus, Police Say

Nicole Valinote

NICE bus
NICE bus Photo Credit: By Tdorante10 / Wikipedia Commons

A 43-year-old Long Island man is facing multiple charges after police said he stabbed a victim during an argument on a bus. 

The Nassau County Police Department reported that Eon Marques, of Elmont, was arrested following the incident that took place at 2 p.m. in New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5. 

A 67-year-old man was riding on a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus when an argument ensued between him and another passenger, later identified as Marques.

A struggle ensued between the two men, and Marques pulled out a knife as the bus was traveling east on Hillside Avenue, police reported.

Authorities said Marques grabbed the 67-year-old by the neck, which restricted his ability to breathe, and stabbed him in the chest. 

The victim suffered a severe laceration.

Police said the bus was coming to a stop at this point, and Marques ran away in the area of Hillside Avenue and Aster Drive.

The 67-year-old then went to the front of the bus and told the driver he had been stabbed. 

Police were called to the scene, and officers located and arrested Marques a short time later at Marcus Avenue and Laurel Drive, NCPD said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

NCPD said Marques was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree assault 
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Second-degree menacing 
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

