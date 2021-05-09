Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Nabbed After Attempting To Rob Chase Bank, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Chase Bank, located in East Meadow, at 2469 Hempstead Turnpike.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect was nabbed shortly after an attempted bank robbery on Long Island, according to police.

Mathew Matteo, age 28, of  Lynbrook, attempted to rob the Chase Bank, located in East Meadow, at 2469 Hempstead Turnpike, around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Nassau County Police said.

Matteo entered the bank, presented a demand note, and verbally demanded money from a bank teller, according to police. 

Employees of the bank were able to call 911 and managed to pull the silent alarm while Matteo was still inside the bank, police said. 

Officers immediately responded to the bank and apprehended Matteo without further incident, said police.

There were five employees present at the time and no reported injuries.

Matteo was charged with third-degree attempted robbery and is due to be arraigned Sunday, May 9 in Mineola.

