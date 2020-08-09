Long Island Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A 50-year-old Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 in South Farmingdale.

Gary Yander, of South Farmingdale, was traveling westbound in a 2008 Cadillac on Motor Avenue when he struck multiple fixed objects in the vicinity of Merritts Road, Nassau County Police said.

He sustained multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Police Medic.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

