Long Island Man Killed After BMW Crashes Into Building, Bursts Into Flames

A Long Island man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened on Saturday, April 4 at about 6:30 p.m. in Greenvale.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a radio assignment of a vehicle into a building at 1 Bryant Ave.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 2018 BMW engulfed in flames. Glenwood Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Daniels, 49, of East Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Medic. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

