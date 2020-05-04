Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: LI Man Involved In High-Speed Chase That Injured Police Officer, Nabbed, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed After BMW Crashes Into Building, Bursts Into Flames

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash overnight.
A Long Island man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash overnight. Photo Credit: File

A Long Island man was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened on Saturday, April 4 at about 6:30 p.m. in Greenvale.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a radio assignment of a vehicle into a building at 1 Bryant Ave.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 2018 BMW engulfed in flames. Glenwood Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Daniels, 49, of East Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Medic. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.