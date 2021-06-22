Long Island Man Kicked, Spit On Cops, Leading To Hospitalizations Of Two Officers, Police Say

A Long Island man became irate with police officers attempting to apprehend him, spitting on them, kicking them, and sending two to the hospital, officials said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were dispatched near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard and Grant Avenue in Mineola at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Monday, June 21, where there was a report of a disturbance.

According to police, upon arrival, officers found Great Neck resident Gerzon Maudial Hernandez, 27, acting irate.

During the investigation into the disturbance, police said that Hernandez began to shout at the officers and became physically aggressive. As officers were placing Hernandez under arrest, he spat and kicked at them in an effort to resist.

It is alleged that Hernandez continued to kick and spit on officers and a police medic as they secured him to a stretcher and was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment.

Two Nassau County Police Officers were also transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to their hands.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of assault, harassment, false personation, and resisting arrest. He was held overnight and arraigned on Tuesday, June 22 at First District Court in Mineola.

