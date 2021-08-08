Long Island Man Injures Officer While Resisting Arrest, Police Say

An officer was hospitalized after a man injured him while resisting arrest at a Long Island restaurant, police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Taco Joe’s located at 4267 Merrick Road in Massapequa at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 7, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers located George Moore, age 40, of Massapequa, and began to place him under arrest for officer safety and his own safety.

NCPD said a struggle occurred, and Moore struck an officer in the face, which caused "substantial pain and swelling to the left side of his face and arm."

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injures and was released later.

NCPD said Moore is charged with:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree assault

Resisting arrest

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.