Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Teen Nabbed With Loaded Gun After Crash At Suffolk Car Wash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Injures Officer While Resisting Arrest, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
NCPD said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Taco Joe’s located at 4267 Merrick Road in Massapequa at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 7.
NCPD said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Taco Joe’s located at 4267 Merrick Road in Massapequa at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An officer was hospitalized after a man injured him while resisting arrest at a Long Island restaurant, police reported. 

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Taco Joe’s located at 4267 Merrick Road in Massapequa at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 7, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers located George Moore, age 40, of Massapequa, and began to place him under arrest for officer safety and his own safety.

NCPD said a struggle occurred, and Moore struck an officer in the face, which caused "substantial pain and swelling to the left side of his face and arm."

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injures and was released later.

NCPD said Moore is charged with:

  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
  • Second-degree assault
  • Resisting arrest

He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 8. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.