Long Island Man Injures Officer While Being Booked On Domestic Violence, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer following his arrest for domestic violence.

Kenneth Lewis, age 36, of Hempstead, was arrested around 7:20 a.m., Sunday, July 18, while being processed for a domestic incident in Baldwin, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Lewis became physically combative with the officers. As a result, one of the officers received injuries to his left wrist.

The officer was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Lewis is charged with:

Assault

Obstructing governmental administration

Two counts of criminal contempt

He will be arraigned on Monday, July 19, in Hempstead.

