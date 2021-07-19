Long Island Man Injures Officer While Being Booked On Domestic Violence, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer following his arrest for domestic violence.
Kenneth Lewis, age 36, of Hempstead, was arrested around 7:20 a.m., Sunday, July 18, while being processed for a domestic incident in Baldwin, said the Nassau County Police.
According to detectives, Lewis became physically combative with the officers. As a result, one of the officers received injuries to his left wrist.
The officer was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
No other injuries were reported at the scene.
Lewis is charged with:
- Assault
- Obstructing governmental administration
- Two counts of criminal contempt
He will be arraigned on Monday, July 19, in Hempstead.
