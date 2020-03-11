Long Island Man In Mercedes Nabbed For Exposing Genitals At Least Five Times, Police Say

A man driving a black Mercedes wanted for at least five incidents of allegedly exposing himself to women on Long Island has been nabbed by police.

Corwinn Hall, 27, of Bellport, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, for five counts of public lewdness and one count of attempted robbery, following an investigation that began in February, said the Nassau County Police.

The incidents, which all involved a young black man driving a black Mercedes, began on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Valley Stream, when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly approached by Hall, who asked for directions and was observed by the victim fondling his exposed genitals.

The victim then ran from the scene and 911 was contacted.

Since that incident, four others, involving women of all ages, took place using the method of gaining the women's attention and then exposing himself, police said.

In one incident, Hall allegedly pointed a gun at one victim and demanded money while exposing his genitals. The 47-year-old woman ran away and called 911, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and request anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

